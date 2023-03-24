Matsuyama pulls out of Match Play with injury, Homa advances

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before his tee time Friday, giving Max…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before his tee time Friday, giving Max Homa the day off and a spot in the knockout stage.

Matsuyama cited a neck injury for conceding the match against Homa. He was warming up on the range for about 20 minutes trying to get loose.

The withdrawal also knocks out Justin Suh, who would have needed to win his match against Kevin Kisner and have Matsuyama beat Homa to reach a playoff to decide the group winner.

Matsuyama has only reached the weekend of Match Play one time in eight appearances.

