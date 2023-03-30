Masters, Yardage and Par

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Yardage and par at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the 87th Masters Tournament to be played April 6-9:
|Hole
|Par
|Yds
|1
|4
|445
|2
|5
|575
|3
|4
|350
|4
|3
|240
|5
|4
|495
|6
|3
|180
|7
|4
|450
|8
|5
|570
|9
|4
|460
|Out
|36
|3765
|10
|4
|495
|11
|4
|520
|12
|3
|155
|13
|5
|545
|14
|4
|440
|15
|5
|550
|16
|3
|170
|17
|4
|440
|18
|4
|465
|In
|36
|3710
|Total
|72
|7545
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.