Masters, Yardage and Par

The Associated Press

March 30, 2023, 4:42 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Yardage and par at Augusta National Golf Club, site of the 87th Masters Tournament to be played April 6-9:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 445
2 5 575
3 4 350
4 3 240
5 4 495
6 3 180
7 4 450
8 5 570
9 4 460
Out 36 3765
10 4 495
11 4 520
12 3 155
13 5 545
14 4 440
15 5 550
16 3 170
17 4 440
18 4 465
In 36 3710
Total 72 7545

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

