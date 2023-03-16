Maryland faces West Virginia in first round of NCAA Tournament

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Maryland Terrapins (21-12, 11-9 Big Ten) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT…

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Maryland Terrapins (21-12, 11-9 Big Ten)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Terrapins and West Virginia Mountaineers meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Terrapins are 11-9 against Big Ten opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Maryland is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers’ record in Big 12 action is 7-11. West Virginia ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 16.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the past 10 games for Maryland.

Erik Stevenson is averaging 15.5 points for the Mountaineers. Kedrian Johnson is averaging 13.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.