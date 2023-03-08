Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Morgan State in MEAC Tournament

Morgan State Bears (15-15, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (17-12, 9-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morgan State Bears (15-15, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (17-12, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks play in the MEAC Tournament against the Morgan State Bears.

The Hawks’ record in MEAC play is 9-5, and their record is 8-7 against non-conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC scoring 69.9 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Bears are 7-7 in MEAC play. Morgan State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da’Shawn Phillip is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10.1 points. Zion Styles is shooting 48.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Isaiah Burke is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.7 points. Kameron Hobbs is shooting 51.3% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

