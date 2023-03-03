Marshall Thundering Herd face the Texas State Bobcats in Sun Belt Tournament

Texas State Bobcats (15-18, 6-12 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (15-18, 6-12 Sun Belt) vs. Marshall Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Marshall Thundering Herd play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Thundering Herd have gone 13-5 against Sun Belt opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Marshall ranks third in the Sun Belt with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Taevion Kinsey averaging 14.0.

The Bobcats’ record in Sun Belt games is 6-12. Texas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Handlogten is averaging 7.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Kinsey is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Mason Harrell is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tyler Morgan is averaging 8.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.