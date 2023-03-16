Marquette takes on Vermont in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Vermont Catamounts (23-10, 14-2 America East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6, 17-3 Big East) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 2:45 p.m. EDT…

Vermont Catamounts (23-10, 14-2 America East) vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6, 17-3 Big East)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 2:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marquette -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles and Vermont Catamounts square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Golden Eagles’ record in Big East games is 17-3, and their record is 11-3 in non-conference play. Marquette is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Catamounts are 14-2 against America East teams. Vermont is seventh in the America East with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is averaging 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 18.1 points, 7.2 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Duncan is averaging 7.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

