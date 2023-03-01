Marist visits Iona after Gardner’s 25-point game

Marist Red Foxes (10-17, 6-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (22-7, 15-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (10-17, 6-12 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (22-7, 15-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits the Iona Gaels after Patrick Gardner scored 25 points in Marist’s 81-58 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Gaels are 10-1 in home games. Iona scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 6-12 against conference opponents. Marist is fifth in the MAAC giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 16.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iona.

Noah Harris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Gardner is shooting 55.1% and averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.