Manhattan plays in MAAC Tournament against the Marist

Marist Red Foxes (10-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (12-17, 10-10 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Manhattan Jaspers take on the Marist Red Foxes in the MAAC Tournament.

The Jaspers are 10-10 against MAAC opponents and 2-7 in non-conference play. Manhattan is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Foxes’ record in MAAC games is 6-14. Marist gives up 67.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Nelson is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 11.2 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 7.1 points for the Red Foxes. Patrick Gardner is averaging 19.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the past 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

