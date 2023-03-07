Manhattan plays in MAAC Tournament against the Marist

Marist Red Foxes (10-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (12-17, 10-10 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (10-19, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Manhattan Jaspers (12-17, 10-10 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Manhattan Jaspers and Marist Red Foxes play in the MAAC Tournament.

The Jaspers’ record in MAAC games is 10-10, and their record is 2-7 in non-conference play. Manhattan has a 5-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Foxes’ record in MAAC games is 6-14. Marist is fourth in the MAAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Gardner averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Nelson is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 11.2 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 68.8% over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Isaiah Brickner is averaging 7.1 points for the Red Foxes. Gardner is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Red Foxes: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

