Man United cruises past Betis to Europa League quarterfinals

Manchester United cruised into the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday after a 1-0 victory at Real Betis in the second leg of their round-of-16 encounter.

Marcus Rashford produced a clinical finish in the 56th minute, finding the bottom corner of the net with a low drive from outside the area to help United advance on a 5-1 aggregate score in the second-tier European competition.

Rashford’s 27th goal of the season came after the striker wasted several decent chances to put the visitors ahead at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville.

United won 4-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Following a 0-0 draw against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, manager Erik ten Hag made four changes in his starting lineup with right winger Facundo Pellistri getting his first start for the club.

United withstood Betis’ early pressure with Real’s 41-year-old captain Joaquín’s long-distance effort hitting the post 11 minutes into the game.

United won the Europa League in 2017.

