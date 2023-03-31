AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Rutschman, Baltimore, 1.000; Springer, Toronto, .833; France, Seattle, .750; Meadows, Detroit, .750; Bichette, Toronto, .667; A.Díaz, Oakland, .667;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Rutschman, Baltimore, 1.000; Springer, Toronto, .833; France, Seattle, .750; Meadows, Detroit, .750; Bichette, Toronto, .667; A.Díaz, Oakland, .667; Mateo, Baltimore, .667; Chapman, Toronto, .600; 15 tied at .500.

RUNS_Springer, Toronto, 4; Frazier, Baltimore, 3; Alvarez, Houston, 2; Bichette, Toronto, 2; Devers, Boston, 2; Heim, Texas, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Seager, Texas, 2; Torres, New York, 2; Turner, Boston, 2; Verdugo, Boston, 2.

RBI_Rutschman, Baltimore, 4; Grossman, Texas, 3; France, Seattle, 3; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 3; 11 tied at 2.

HITS_Rutschman, Baltimore, 5; Springer, Toronto, 5; Bichette, Toronto, 4; Chapman, Toronto, 3; France, Seattle, 3; Meadows, Detroit, 3; 19 tied at 2.

DOUBLES_Frazier, Baltimore, 2; 18 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Verdugo, Boston, 1.

HOME RUNS_Alvarez, Houston, 1; Grossman, Texas, 1; Siri, Tampa Bay, 1; Torres, New York, 1; France, Seattle, 1; Franco, Tampa Bay, 1; Grandal, Chicago, 1; Judge, New York, 1; Miller, Texas, 1; Urías, Baltimore, 1; Rutschman, Baltimore, 1.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Mullins, Baltimore, 2; Brown, Oakland, 1; Frazier, Baltimore, 1; Kelenic, Seattle, 1; Peña, Houston, 1; Semien, Texas, 1; Torres, New York, 1; Volpe, New York, 1; Ward, Los Angeles, 1.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 1-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1-0; P.López, Minnesota, 1-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 1-0; Y.García, Toronto, 1-0; Graveman, Chicago, 1-0; May, Oakland, 1-0; Sewald, Seattle, 1-0; Ragans, Texas, 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 11; Cease, Chicago, 10; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10; P.López, Minnesota, 8; deGrom, Texas, 7; Castillo, Seattle, 6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6; Rodriguez, Detroit, 5; Greinke, Kansas City, 4; Kluber, Boston, 4; Valdez, Houston, 4.

