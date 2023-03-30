AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Judge, New York, .500; Torres, New York, .333; Donaldson, New York, .250; LeMahieu, New York, .250; Rizzo, New…

Listen now to WTOP News

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .500; Torres, New York, .333; Donaldson, New York, .250; LeMahieu, New York, .250; Rizzo, New York, .250; Stanton, New York, .250; Cabrera, New York, .000.

RUNS_Torres, New York, 2; Donaldson, New York, 1; Judge, New York, 1; Trevino, New York, 1.

RBI_Torres, New York, 2; Judge, New York, 2; LeMahieu, New York, 1.

HITS_Judge, New York, 2; Donaldson, New York, 1; LeMahieu, New York, 1; Rizzo, New York, 1; Stanton, New York, 1; Torres, New York, 1; Trevino, New York, 1.

DOUBLES_.

TRIPLES_.

HOME RUNS_Torres, New York, 1; Judge, New York, 1.

STOLEN BASES_Torres, New York, 1; Volpe, New York, 1.

PITCHING_Cole, New York, 1-0.

ERA_Cole, New York, 0.00; Marinaccio, New York, 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 11; Marinaccio, New York, 3; Peralta, New York, 2.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.