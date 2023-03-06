Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and South Alabama Jaguars meet in Sun Belt Championship

South Alabama Jaguars (19-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (25-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (19-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (25-7, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns play the South Alabama Jaguars in the Sun Belt Championship.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 13-5 against Sun Belt opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Louisiana is fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Brown averaging 6.0.

The Jaguars’ record in Sun Belt games is 9-9. South Alabama ranks second in the Sun Belt allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Williams Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 19.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 10.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.