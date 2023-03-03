Louisiana plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (17-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (23-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (17-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (23-7, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Georgia Southern Eagles meet in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ record in Sun Belt games is 13-5, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference play. Louisiana averages 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Eagles’ record in Sun Belt action is 9-9. Georgia Southern is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Themus Fulks is averaging 9.3 points and 6.1 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jordan Brown is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Jalen Finch is averaging 10.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Andrei Savrasov is averaging 13.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.