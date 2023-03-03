Longwood Lancers play in Big South Tournament against the Campbell Fighting Camels

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (20-11, 12-6 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (20-11, 12-6 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -5.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Longwood Lancers and Campbell Fighting Camels play in the Big South Tournament.

The Lancers have gone 12-6 against Big South opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Longwood is third in the Big South shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Knoah Carver shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Camels are 8-10 in Big South play. Campbell has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Ricky Clemons is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.