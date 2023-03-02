Longwood Lancers face the Campbell Fighting Camels in Big South Tournament

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (20-11, 12-6 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (20-11, 12-6 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Longwood Lancers and Campbell Fighting Camels play in the Big South Tournament.

The Lancers’ record in Big South games is 12-6, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Longwood ranks third in the Big South with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 1.8.

The Fighting Camels’ record in Big South games is 8-10. Campbell is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wilkins is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lancers. Walyn Napper is averaging nine points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds. Ricky Clemons is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

