Long Beach State visits UC Davis after Pepper’s 30-point game

Long Beach State Beach (17-14, 11-8 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (17-13, 10-8 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Elijah Pepper scored 30 points in UC Davis’ 89-86 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Aggies have gone 9-4 in home games. UC Davis is fourth in the Big West with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Pepper averaging 4.8.

The Beach have gone 11-8 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is fourth in college basketball with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 10.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 22.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Aboubacar Traore is averaging 10 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Beach. Lassina Traore is averaging 14.2 points and 11.4 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

