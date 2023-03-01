Liberty Flames face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in ASUN Tournament

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-12, 12-6 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (25-7, 15-3 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-12, 12-6 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (25-7, 15-3 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in the ASUN Tournament.

The Flames’ record in ASUN play is 15-3, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference play. Liberty is sixth in the ASUN with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Preston averaging 3.5.

The Colonels are 12-6 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky ranks second in the ASUN with 15.4 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 22.5 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Kyle Rode is averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.