Leeds’ Elland Road stadium evacuated, man arrested

The Associated Press

March 25, 2023, 5:23 AM

LEEDS, England (AP) — The stadium of English Premier League club Leeds was evacuated because of a security threat that led to the arrest of a man on Friday.

Elland Road, its offices and the club shop were closed as police carried out checks after Leeds received a threat via social media.

West Yorkshire Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. The force said earlier that officers attended Elland Road “following reports of a security threat to the premises.”

The Premier League is on hold this week because of international matches.

Leeds’ next game is at Arsenal on April 1.

