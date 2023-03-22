Lazio fan wearing ‘Hitlerson’ shirt among 3 banned for life

ROME (AP) — A fan wearing a shirt with a reference to Adolf Hitler was banned for life from attending…

ROME (AP) — A fan wearing a shirt with a reference to Adolf Hitler was banned for life from attending Lazio matches by the Roman club on Wednesday.

Authorities reviewed security camera footage from inside the Stadio Olimpico after pictures of the fan wearing a Lazio shirt with the name “Hitlerson” and the No. 88 — which is a numerical code for “Heil Hitler” — circulated on social media following Lazio’s 1-0 win over Roma in the city derby on Sunday.

Two other fans of the Roman club were also banned for life for performing Roman salutes, which are associated with fascism.

Lazio said the three fans “have nothing to do” with supporting the club and “have shown forms of discrimination and antisemitism.”

The Italian league is still reviewing the behavior of Lazio fans during the derby.

The club was already ordered to play a game with part of the Stadio Olimpico closed to spectators after fans directed racist chants at Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and winger Lameck Banda, who are both Black.

Lazio fans have a long history of discriminatory behavior and the club has been hit with numerous sanctions both in Serie A and Europe.

Lazio is in second place in Serie A and in position to qualify for next season’s Champions League. ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.