Lawrence and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders visit conference foe North Texas

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-11, 11-7 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (23-6, 14-4 C-USA) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (18-11, 11-7 C-USA) at North Texas Mean Green (23-6, 14-4 C-USA)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Texas -7.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eli Lawrence and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday.

The Mean Green have gone 10-2 in home games. North Texas scores 63.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 11-7 in conference matchups. Middle Tennessee has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abou Ousmane is averaging 11.5 points and six rebounds for the Mean Green. Perry is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

Lawrence is averaging 12.6 points for the Blue Raiders. Camryn Weston is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.