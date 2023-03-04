Lafayette takes on American in Patriot Tournament

American Eagles (17-14, 7-11 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-22, 7-11 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

American Eagles (17-14, 7-11 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-22, 7-11 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lafayette Leopards and American Eagles play in the Patriot Tournament.

The Leopards have gone 7-11 against Patriot teams, with a 3-11 record in non-conference play. Lafayette is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles’ record in Patriot action is 7-11. American has an 8-8 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo O’Boyle is averaging 11.4 points for the Leopards. Josh Rivera is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Johnny O’Neil averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is shooting 63.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

