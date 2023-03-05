Lafayette Leopards play in Patriot Tournament against the American Eagles

American Eagles (17-14, 7-11 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-22, 7-11 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

American Eagles (17-14, 7-11 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-22, 7-11 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -2.5; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Lafayette Leopards play in the Patriot Tournament against the American Eagles.

The Leopards’ record in Patriot play is 7-11, and their record is 3-11 against non-conference opponents. Lafayette has a 5-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 7-11 in Patriot play. American is ninth in the Patriot scoring 65.1 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Jenkins is averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Matt Rogers is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 11.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

