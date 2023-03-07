La Salle Explorers play in A-10 Tournament against the Rhode Island Rams

Rhode Island Rams (9-21, 5-13 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (13-18, 7-11 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Rhode Island Rams (9-21, 5-13 A-10) vs. La Salle Explorers (13-18, 7-11 A-10)

New York; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The La Salle Explorers take on the Rhode Island Rams in the A-10 Tournament.

The Explorers are 7-11 against A-10 opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. La Salle is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams’ record in A-10 games is 5-13. Rhode Island gives up 70.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 14 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Ishmael Leggett is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.