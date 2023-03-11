Kyrou scores hat trick as Blues beat Blue Jackets 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored three goals, seldom-used goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots and the St. Louis…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored three goals, seldom-used goaltender Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Sammy Blais had a goal and two assists, Brandon Saad had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas each had two assists for the Blues, who won their second straight after losing eight of nine.

Greiss, a 37-year-old journeyman, played in just his fourth game since Jan. 26 as starter Jordan Binnington got a rest on the front end of a back-to-back.

Patrik Laine scored his team-high 21st goal, Boone Jenner also scored and Michael Hutchinson, in his first start with the Blue Jackets, had 19 saves for the NHL’s worst team. Columbus has lost four straight.

Saad poked the puck past Hutchinson’s right leg in traffic to get the Blues on the board at 7:19 of the first period. Laine answered less than two minutes later with a one-timer off a perfect cross-ice pass from Johnny Gaudreau on a power play.

Kyrou tapped in a pass from Robert Thomas on a rush with about 6 1/2 minutes left in the first, and Blais’ tally put the Blues up 3-1 with 1:53 remaining in the period.

Kyrou’s scored his second of the evening off a rebound with 7:45 left in the third period. Jenner got his 20th goal of the season for the Blue Jackets to make it a two-goal game with 4:05 left.

Kyrou completed his second career hat trick with empty-net goal with 1:17 left in the game, his team-leading 29th goal of the season.

