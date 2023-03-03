Kolek and No. 6 Marquette host St. John’s (NY)

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 7-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3 Big East) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2…

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-13, 7-12 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Marquette takes on the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Tyler Kolek scored 21 points in Marquette’s 72-56 win over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Golden Eagles are 15-1 on their home court. Marquette is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Storm have gone 7-12 against Big East opponents. St. John’s (NY) is fifth in the Big East scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Kolek is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Joel Soriano is averaging 15.3 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Red Storm. AJ Storr is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

