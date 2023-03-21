MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Klesmit, Hepburn lead Wisconsin past Oregon in NIT 61-58

The Associated Press

March 21, 2023, 11:32 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored 18 points, Chucky Hepburn made a 3-pointer with 55.4 seconds remaining and Wisconsin defeated Oregon 61-58 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Wisconsin (20-14) advances to the semifinals in Las Vegas against North Texas on March 28.

Klesmit was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Badgers. Hepburn scored 12 points. Steven Crowl had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Ducks (21-15) were led by Keeshawn Barthelemy, who posted 15 points and six rebounds. Quincy Guerrier added 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oregon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

