Klauss leads Saint Louis City SC against Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (2-0-2) vs. Saint Louis City SC (5-0-0) Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota United FC (2-0-2) vs. Saint Louis City SC (5-0-0)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Saint Louis -126, Minnesota United FC +313, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Klauss leads Saint Louis City SC into a matchup with Minnesota United fresh off of a two-goal outing against Real Salt Lake.

Saint Louis takes the field for the sixth game in franchise history. Saint Louis has outscored opponents 15-4 through its first five games of MLS play.

United finished 14-14-6 overall and 6-11-1 on the road in the 2022 season. United averaged 1.4 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Njabulo Blom (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Doneil Henry (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.