Kings’ Lyles suspended 1 game; Bucks’ Lopez fined $25,000

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 12:25 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was dribbling out the clock in the final minute of the Bucks’ 133-124 victory over the Kings when he was fouled by Lyles, who then pushed the two-time MVP. Lopez then confronted Lyles.

Lyles struck Lopez in the face and grabbed and held the 7-footer around the neck area. Both players were ejected from the game.

Lyles will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Kings visit the Chicago Bulls.

