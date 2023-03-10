Kentucky squares off against Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

Vanderbilt Commodores (19-13, 11-7 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Vanderbilt Commodores (19-13, 11-7 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 12-6 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats play in the SEC Tournament against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats are 12-6 against SEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 7.8.

The Commodores are 11-7 in SEC play. Vanderbilt ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cason Wallace is averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Myles Stute averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Liam Robbins is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Commodores: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

