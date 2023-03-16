Kentucky and Providence square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Providence Friars (21-11, 13-7 Big East) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-11, 12-6 SEC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Providence Friars (21-11, 13-7 Big East) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-11, 12-6 SEC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Providence Friars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in SEC games is 12-6, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. Kentucky is third in the SEC scoring 75.1 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Friars are 13-7 against Big East opponents. Providence is fourth in the Big East scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Ed Croswell averaging 10.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Croswell is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

