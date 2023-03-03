Kelly leads Georgia Tech against Boston College

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-17, 5-14 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-15, 9-10 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-17, 5-14 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (15-15, 9-10 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the Boston College Eagles after Miles Kelly scored 30 points in Georgia Tech’s 96-76 victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Eagles have gone 9-6 at home. Boston College is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.9 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-14 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech allows 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Kelly averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Javon Franklin is averaging 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.