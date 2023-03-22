Kansas State Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans in Sweet 16

Michigan State Spartans (21-12, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (25-9, 11-7 Big 12) New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (21-12, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (25-9, 11-7 Big 12)

New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 11-7 against Big 12 opponents, with a 14-2 record in non-conference play. Kansas State ranks eighth in college basketball with 16.8 assists per game. Markquis Nowell leads the Wildcats averaging 7.8.

The Spartans are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State averages 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nowell is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.1 points, 7.8 assists and 2.4 steals. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Joey Hauser is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

