Kansas State Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats play in NCAA Tournament second round

Kentucky Wildcats (22-11, 12-6 SEC) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (24-9, 11-7 Big 12) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT…

Kentucky Wildcats (22-11, 12-6 SEC) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (24-9, 11-7 Big 12)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -1; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Kansas State Wildcats have gone 11-7 against Big 12 opponents, with a 13-2 record in non-conference play. Kansas State is third in the Big 12 with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Keyontae Johnson averaging 8.4.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 12-6 in SEC play. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Kansas State Wildcats, while averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists and 2.4 steals. Johnson is averaging 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Kentucky Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kansas State Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Kentucky Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

