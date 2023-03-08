Kansas State takes on TCU in Big 12 Tournament

TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (23-8, 11-7 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30…

TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (23-8, 11-7 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs square off in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Big 12 games is 11-7, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. Kansas State is fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Keyontae Johnson leads the Wildcats with 7.0 boards.

The Horned Frogs are 9-9 in Big 12 play. TCU is the leader in the Big 12 scoring 18.2 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17 points, 7.7 assists and 2.5 steals. Johnson is averaging 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Mike Miles is averaging 17.2 points for the Horned Frogs. Micah Peavy is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

