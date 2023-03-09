Kansas squares off against West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-13, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (25-6, 13-5 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 3 p.m.…

West Virginia Mountaineers (19-13, 7-11 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (25-6, 13-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -3; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks play in the Big 12 Tournament against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Jayhawks are 13-5 against Big 12 opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Kansas has a 5-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 7-11 against Big 12 teams. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 28.2 points per game in the paint led by Tre Mitchell averaging 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Erik Stevenson is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 15.6 points. Kedrian Johnson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

