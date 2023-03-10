Kansas plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 13-5 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (26-6, 13-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks play in the Big 12 Tournament against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Jayhawks have gone 13-5 against Big 12 teams, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Kansas averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 action is 9-9. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Jones averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is averaging 19.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Tamin Lipsey is averaging 7.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Cyclones. Jaren Holmes is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

