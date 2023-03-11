Kansas and Texas play for Big 12 Championship

Texas Longhorns (25-8, 12-6 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (27-6, 13-5 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Texas Longhorns (25-8, 12-6 Big 12) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (27-6, 13-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns meet in the Big 12 Championship.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 play is 13-5, and their record is 14-1 in non-conference games. Kansas is 25-6 against opponents over .500.

The Longhorns are 12-6 in Big 12 play. Texas ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Marcus Carr is averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.