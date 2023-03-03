Kalscheur and Iowa State host No. 7 Baylor

Iowa State Cyclones (17-12, 8-9 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (17-12, 8-9 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State visits the No. 7 Baylor Bears after Gabe Kalscheur scored 26 points in Iowa State’s 72-69 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bears are 14-2 in home games. Baylor is ninth in the Big 12 with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaging 3.6.

The Cyclones are 8-9 in Big 12 play. Iowa State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 14.1 assists per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 16.3 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 14.6 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Lipsey is averaging 7.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cyclones. Kalscheur is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

