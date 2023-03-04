Joshua puts up 23 as Alcorn State beats UAPB 63-58

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Byron Joshua’s 23 points helped Alcorn State defeat UAPB 63-58 on Saturday night. Joshua added…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Byron Joshua’s 23 points helped Alcorn State defeat UAPB 63-58 on Saturday night.

Joshua added five rebounds for the Braves (18-12, 15-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dekedran Thorn scored 10 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the foul line. Keondre Montgomery was 0-of-5 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with six points.

Kylen Milton led the Golden Lions (10-21, 6-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Shaun Doss added 15 points and three steals for UAPB. Robert Lewis also had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Golden Lions prolonged their losing streak to nine in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.