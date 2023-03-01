Jones and the Quinnipiac Bobcats visit conference foe Fairfield

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-10, 10-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-17, 8-11 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Supreme…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-10, 10-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-17, 8-11 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags host Dezi Jones and the Quinnipiac Bobcats in MAAC play Thursday.

The Stags have gone 6-6 in home games. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cook averaging 5.3.

The Bobcats are 10-8 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Luis Kortright averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is shooting 53.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Jones is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bobcats. Matt Balanc is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.