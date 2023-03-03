James Madison Dukes play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Troy Trojans

Troy Trojans (20-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (21-10, 12-6 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (20-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (21-10, 12-6 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the Troy Trojans.

The Dukes are 12-6 against Sun Belt opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. James Madison has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 11-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Zay Williams averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Edwards is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dukes. Takal Molson is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Williams is scoring 12.2 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

