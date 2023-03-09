Jackson State Tigers play in SWAC Tournament against the Prairie View A&M Panthers

Prairie View A&M Panthers (13-18, 9-9 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (13-18, 12-6 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (13-18, 9-9 SWAC) vs. Jackson State Tigers (13-18, 12-6 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Jackson State Tigers square off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers in the SWAC Tournament.

The Tigers are 12-6 against SWAC opponents and 1-12 in non-conference play. Jackson State allows 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 9-9 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coltie Young is shooting 35.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Tigers. Romelle Mansel is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

William Douglas is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Tekorian Smith is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

