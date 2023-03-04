Iowa State visits No. 7 Baylor following Kalscheur’s 26-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (17-12, 8-9 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (17-12, 8-9 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (22-8, 11-6 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -8; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State visits the No. 7 Baylor Bears after Gabe Kalscheur scored 26 points in Iowa State’s 72-69 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Bears have gone 14-2 in home games. Baylor is eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Jalen Bridges paces the Bears with 5.8 boards.

The Cyclones have gone 8-9 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is ninth in the Big 12 with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is averaging 16.3 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 14.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Kalscheur is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 12.8 points. Jaren Holmes is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

