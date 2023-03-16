Iowa State Cyclones and Pittsburgh Panthers square off in the first round of NCAA Tournament

Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11, 14-6 ACC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (19-13, 9-9 Big 12) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT…

Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11, 14-6 ACC) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (19-13, 9-9 Big 12)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -4; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cyclones have gone 9-9 against Big 12 opponents, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. Iowa State scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 14-6 in ACC play. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the ACC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Nelly Cummings is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

