Iowa and Auburn square off in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Auburn Tigers (20-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Auburn Tigers (20-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the Auburn Tigers.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten games is 11-9, and their record is 8-4 against non-conference opponents. Iowa averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 10-8 in SEC play. Auburn is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McCaffery is averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray is averaging 20.4 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Wendell Green Jr. averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.