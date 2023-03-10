Iona Gaels play in MAAC Tournament against the Niagara Purple Eagles

Niagara Purple Eagles (16-14, 10-10 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (25-7, 17-3 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST…

Niagara Purple Eagles (16-14, 10-10 MAAC) vs. Iona Gaels (25-7, 17-3 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Iona Gaels play in the MAAC Tournament against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Gaels’ record in MAAC games is 17-3, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference play. Iona averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Purple Eagles are 10-10 in MAAC play. Niagara is 8-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniss Jenkins is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

Sam Iorio is averaging 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Noah Thomasson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 78.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

