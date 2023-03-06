IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday
At Streets of St. Petersburg
St.Petersburg, Fla.
Lap length: 1.8 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.
2. (3) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
3. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
4. (12) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
5. (22) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
6. (20) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
7. (10) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
8. (7) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
9. (11) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
10. (16) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
11. (13) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
12. (21) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
13. (6) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.
14. (26) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.
15. (5) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 97, Running.
16. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 96, Did not finish.
17. (14) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 95, Running.
18. (1) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 71, Did not finish.
19. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 51, Did not finish.
20. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 49, Did not finish.
21. (24) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 41, Did not finish.
22. (19) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 41, Did not finish.
23. (15) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.
24. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.
25. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.
26. (25) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.
27. (27) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 86.047 mph.
Time of Race: 02:05:30.7907.
Margin of Victory: 2.4113 seconds.
Cautions: 5 for 26 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Grosjean 1-31, McLaughlin 32-34, Dixon 35-37, McLaughlin 38-71, Malukas 72-73, O’Ward 74-96, Ericsson 97.
Points: Ericsson 51, O’Ward 41, Dixon 36, Rossi 32, Ilott 30, Rahal 28, Power 26, Palou 24, Lundgaard 22, Malukas 21.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.