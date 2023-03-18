Indiana State takes down South Carolina Upstate 67-62 in CBI

DAYTONA BEACH. Fla. (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana State’s 67-62 win over South…

DAYTONA BEACH. Fla. (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Indiana State’s 67-62 win over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday in the CBI Tournament. Cameron Henry scored 19 points and added six rebounds for the Sycamores (23-12). Robbie Avila added 10 points.

Jordan Gainey led the Spartans (16-16) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Trae Broadnax added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for South Carolina Upstate.

Indiana State will play Eastern Kentucky or Cleveland State in the quarterfinals on Monday. Eastern Kentucky and Cleveland State play on Sunday.

