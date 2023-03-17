MARCH MADNESS: Most brackets bust on Day 1 | Where to watch | Howard alum relives NCAA appearance | Final run for voice of March Madness | DC Sports Huddle breaks down NCAAs
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Indiana State squares off…

Indiana State squares off against South Carolina Upstate in CBI Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-15, 10-8 Big South) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (22-12, 13-7 MVC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores and South Carolina Upstate Spartans play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Sycamores’ record in MVC games is 13-7, and their record is 9-5 against non-conference opponents. Indiana State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans are 10-8 against Big South teams. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courvoisier McCauley is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds. Cooper Neese is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Broadnax is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up